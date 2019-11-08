Ottawa police issue Canada-wide warrant for man wanted in Halloween murder investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a man wanted in relation to the murder of an Ottawa man on Halloween.

Austin Simon, 39, was stabbed in the 200 block of Murray Street at about 10:30 p.m. on Halloween night, according to police. He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries, police said.

Now, the police service’s major crime unit has issued a national warrant for the arrest of Brandon Longo, a 24-year-old from Ottawa, who they have charged with manslaughter in relation to Simon’s death.

Ottawa police also arrested 33-year-old Ignace Kayiranga and originally charged with second-degree murder, but have now upgraded his charge to first-degree murder. Police say Kayiranga is in custody.

Police say they are still investigating the death and will not be releasing any more information at this time.

They are asking anyone with information about Longo’s whereabouts to contact Ottawa police’s major crime unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

To provide tips anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or download the Ottawa police app.

—With files from Christopher Whan.