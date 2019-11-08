Menu

Crime

Ottawa police issue Canada-wide warrant for man wanted in Halloween murder investigation

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 2:24 pm
Updated November 8, 2019 2:26 pm
Ottawa police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for Brandon Longo, who is wanted for manslaughter for a murder in Ottawa on Halloween night.
Ottawa police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for Brandon Longo, who is wanted for manslaughter for a murder in Ottawa on Halloween night. Ottawa Police Service

Ottawa police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a man wanted in relation to the murder of an Ottawa man on Halloween.

Austin Simon, 39, was stabbed in the 200 block of Murray Street at about 10:30 p.m. on Halloween night, according to police. He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries, police said.

READ MORE: Ottawa police identify homicide victim from Halloween night stabbing

Now, the police service’s major crime unit has issued a national warrant for the arrest of Brandon Longo, a 24-year-old from Ottawa, who they have charged with manslaughter in relation to Simon’s death.

Ottawa police also arrested 33-year-old Ignace Kayiranga  and originally charged with second-degree murder, but have now upgraded his charge to first-degree murder. Police say Kayiranga is in custody.

Police say they are still investigating the death and will not be releasing any more information at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Man found dead at west Ottawa property, 2nd homicide in 24 hours

They are asking anyone with information about Longo’s whereabouts to contact Ottawa police’s major crime unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

To provide tips anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or download the Ottawa police app.

—With files from Christopher Whan.

