Ottawa police investigating after man dies in downtown stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The major crimes unit is investigating after Ottawa police say a man was killed in a downtown stabbing on Thursday night.

According to police, the stabbing occurred on the 200 block of Murray Street at about 10:25 p.m.

READ MORE: Ottawa police hunt suspect charged with stealing pricey rings from jewelry stores

The victim was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries, police say.

Officers have not yet arrested a suspect and are asking any witnesses or those who may have information about the incident to call the major crimes unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement