Ottawa police investigating after man dies in downtown stabbing

The major crimes unit is investigating after Ottawa police say a man was killed in a downtown stabbing on Thursday night.
According to police, the stabbing occurred on the 200 block of Murray Street at about 10:25 p.m.
The victim was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries, police say.
Officers have not yet arrested a suspect and are asking any witnesses or those who may have information about the incident to call the major crimes unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
More to come.
