Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Ottawa police investigating after man dies in downtown stabbing

By Christopher Whan Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 9:03 am
Ottawa police are investigating a stabbing that took place downtown on Thursday night.
Ottawa police are investigating a stabbing that took place downtown on Thursday night. Beatrice Britneff / Global News

The major crimes unit is investigating after Ottawa police say a man was killed in a downtown stabbing on Thursday night.

According to police, the stabbing occurred on the 200 block of Murray Street at about 10:25 p.m.

READ MORE: Ottawa police hunt suspect charged with stealing pricey rings from jewelry stores

The victim was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries, police say.

Officers have not yet arrested a suspect and are asking any witnesses or those who may have information about the incident to call the major crimes unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OttawaOttawa PoliceOttawa Police ServiceOttawa crimeMajor Crimes UnitOttawa homicideOttawa StabbingMurray StreetOttawa major crimes unitOttawa MurderDowntown Ottawa stabbingMurray Street stabbing
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.