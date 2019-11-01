Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man found dead at west Ottawa property, 2nd homicide in 24 hours

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 8:35 pm
Updated November 1, 2019 8:38 pm
File photo of Sidney Street.
File photo of Sidney Street. Google Streetview

Ottawa police say they’re treating the death of a man at a west-end property as a homicide, the second in the city in less than 24 hours.

In an update posted on Twitter Friday evening, police said emergency crews were called to a property on Sidney Street, near Preston Street and Carling Avenue, at around 5 p.m. on Friday. A man was found dead at the scene.

As of Friday evening, police didn’t release further details about the incident or suspect information.

READ MORE: Ottawa police identify homicide victim from Halloween night stabbing

News of the homicide comes after emergency crews were called to a property on Murray Street near Byward Market Thursday night with reports of a stabbing.

The victim, who was later identified as 39-year-old Austin Simon, was taken to hospital by paramedics in life-threatening condition. He later died in hospital from his injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about either investigation was asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeOttawa newsOttawa PoliceOttawa Police ServiceOttawa crimeOttawa homicideOttawa MurderSidney Street homicide OttawaSidney Street Ottawa
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.