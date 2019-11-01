Man found dead at west Ottawa property, 2nd homicide in 24 hours

Ottawa police say they’re treating the death of a man at a west-end property as a homicide, the second in the city in less than 24 hours.
In an update posted on Twitter Friday evening, police said emergency crews were called to a property on Sidney Street, near Preston Street and Carling Avenue, at around 5 p.m. on Friday. A man was found dead at the scene.
As of Friday evening, police didn’t release further details about the incident or suspect information.
News of the homicide comes after emergency crews were called to a property on Murray Street near Byward Market Thursday night with reports of a stabbing.
The victim, who was later identified as 39-year-old Austin Simon, was taken to hospital by paramedics in life-threatening condition. He later died in hospital from his injuries.
Anyone with information about either investigation was asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
