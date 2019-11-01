Man found dead at west Ottawa property, 2nd homicide in 24 hours

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police say they’re treating the death of a man at a west-end property as a homicide, the second in the city in less than 24 hours.

In an update posted on Twitter Friday evening, police said emergency crews were called to a property on Sidney Street, near Preston Street and Carling Avenue, at around 5 p.m. on Friday. A man was found dead at the scene.

As of Friday evening, police didn’t release further details about the incident or suspect information.

READ MORE: Ottawa police identify homicide victim from Halloween night stabbing

News of the homicide comes after emergency crews were called to a property on Murray Street near Byward Market Thursday night with reports of a stabbing.

The victim, who was later identified as 39-year-old Austin Simon, was taken to hospital by paramedics in life-threatening condition. He later died in hospital from his injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about either investigation was asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Major Crime is investigating a homicide on the 0 to 100 block of Sidney St. Officers attended the address at about 5 pm today where they found a man deceased. Updates to follow. Anyone with info call 613-236-1222 x5493 or call @CrimeStoppersOT 1-800-222-8477 #ottnews — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) November 2, 2019