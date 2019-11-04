Man charged in fatal ByWard Market stabbing on Halloween night

Send this page to someone via email

A 33-year-old Ottawa man was arrested over the weekend and charged with second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of 39-year-old Austin Simon in the ByWard Market last week.

Ottawa police announced the murder charge against Ignace Kayiranga on Sunday.

Kayiranga appeared in court on Sunday morning and was held in custody, police said.

The investigation continues, and there is no further information available at this time. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Ottawa Police Major Crime Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493 or Crime Stoppers. — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) November 3, 2019

Simon died in hospital after he was stabbed in the 200 block of Murray Street late on Oct. 31, according to police. Officers were called to the downtown street at around 10:25 p.m.

The police service identified Simon as the victim late on Friday.

A Ottawa police spokesperson said he couldn’t confirm whether the victim and the accused knew each other, however police said their investigation into Simon’s death continues.

Investigators urge anyone with information about the fatal stabbing to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

Thursday night’s incident was the first of two fatal stabbings that would occur in a 24-hour period in Ottawa.

A 62-year-old man was later stabbed to death in Ottawa’s Little Italy neighbourhood on Friday night. Police have since charged 44-year-old Nichole Hover with second-degree murder in the death of Brian Blondin, who police found dead at a property on Sidney Street.

Hover appeared in court Saturday, according to police.