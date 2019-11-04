Menu

Crime

Man charged in fatal ByWard Market stabbing on Halloween night

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 11:24 am
Ottawa police say the suspect appeared in court on Sunday morning and was held in custody.
Ottawa police say the suspect appeared in court on Sunday morning and was held in custody. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A 33-year-old Ottawa man was arrested over the weekend and charged with second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of 39-year-old Austin Simon in the ByWard Market last week.

Ottawa police announced the murder charge against Ignace Kayiranga on Sunday.

READ MORE: Ottawa police identify homicide victim from Halloween night stabbing

Kayiranga appeared in court on Sunday morning and was held in custody, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Simon died in hospital after he was stabbed in the 200 block of Murray Street late on Oct. 31, according to police. Officers were called to the downtown street at around 10:25 p.m.

The police service identified Simon as the victim late on Friday.

New police chief says Ottawa met all his requirements for return to policing
New police chief says Ottawa met all his requirements for return to policing

A Ottawa police spokesperson said he couldn’t confirm whether the victim and the accused knew each other, however police said their investigation into Simon’s death continues.

Investigators urge anyone with information about the fatal stabbing to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

READ MORE: Ottawa woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in man’s death

Thursday night’s incident was the first of two fatal stabbings that would occur in a 24-hour period in Ottawa.

A 62-year-old man was later stabbed to death in Ottawa’s Little Italy neighbourhood on Friday night. Police have since charged 44-year-old Nichole Hover with second-degree murder in the death of Brian Blondin, who police found dead at a property on Sidney Street.

Hover appeared in court Saturday, according to police.

