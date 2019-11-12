Quebec Premier François Legault happy to see Don Cherry put on ice

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s premier isn’t sad to see Don Cherry ousted as the host of the Coach’s Corner following a contentious televised rant in which the long-time sports commentator accused new immigrants of not wearing poppies.

François Legault told reporters at the province’s National Assembly Tuesday that he never forgave Cherry for taking shots at francophones and he is happy Sportsnet cut ties with him.

“Don Cherry said bad things about French players,” he said. “And I think I’m happy he’s not at Sportsnet anymore.”

In the past, Cherry has come under fire and been reprimanded for his controversial comments on French Canadians.

The CBC ombudsman ruled he overstepped when he described Jean-Luc Brassard, Canada’s pick for Olympic flag-bearer, as a “French guy, some skier nobody knows about” in 1998.

The hockey commentator was also lambasted in 2004 after he said wimps and “usually Europeans and French guys” donned protective visors in the NHL.

Cherry was fired after he made the remarks during the Hockey Night in Canada segment over the weekend. Sportsnet announced the decision Monday following a discussion with Cherry, saying in a statement that it was decided it was the “right time to him to immediately step down.”

During Coach’s Corner on Saturday, Cherry, 85, alleged that Canadian newcomers in Toronto don’t wear poppies, claiming they don’t support veterans.

“You people … you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you can pay a couple bucks for a poppy or something like that,” Cherry said.

Cherry has stood firm on his stance but claims his comments weren’t directed at minorities. However, both Sportsnet and Ron MacLean, Cherry’s co-host, have apologized for Cherry’s remarks.

The remarks sparked both widespread condemnation from the public and politicians in Canada. His dismissal, however, has been divisive and has led to a petition calling for Cherry to be rehired.

Legault, for his part, was quick to applaud Cherry’s firing, saying he could now watch NHL hockey in the language of his choosing since the commentator’s been put out to ice.

“I’ll be able to watch hockey games on the English channel because I won’t have to support Don Cherry,” said Legault.

