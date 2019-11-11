Don Cherry out as host of ‘Coach’s Corner’ following poppy controversy

Send this page to someone via email

Long-time hockey commentator Don Cherry is out as co-host of Coach’s Corner following televised remarks where he claimed new immigrants don’t wear poppies and implied they don’t support veterans

“Following further discussions with Don Cherry after Saturday Night’s broadcast, it has been decided it is the right time for him to immediately step down,” Sportsnet president Bart Yabsley said in a statement. “During the broadcast, he made divisive remarks that do not represent our values or what we stand for.”

Cherry, 85, made the comments during his weekly “Coach’s Corner” segment on “Hockey Night in Canada” that sparked fierce condemnation from the public, politicians and the National Hockey League.

“You people … you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you can pay a couple bucks for a poppy or something like that,” Cherry said. “These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada, these guys paid the biggest price.”

Cherry has not responded publicly since the comments were made.

Sportsnet and “Coach’s Corner” co-host Ron MacLean both apologized Sunday for Cherry’s remarks. Following Cherry’s rant, MacLean can be seen nodding and giving a thumbs-up.

“Don’s discriminatory comments are offensive and they do not represent our values and what we stand for as a network,” Sportsnet President Bart Yabsley said in a statement earlier Sunday. “We have spoken with Don about the severity of this issue and we sincerely apologize for these divisive remarks.”

MacLean said in a statement that Cherry’s remarks were “hurtful, discriminatory” and that he wish he had responded differently on-air.

“Don Cherry made remarks which were hurtful, discriminatory, which were flat out wrong,” MacLean said. “I owe you an apology, too. I sat there, did not catch it, did not respond,”

“Last night was a really great lesson to Don and me. We were wrong, and I sincerely apologize. I wanted to thank you for calling me and Don on that last night.” Tweet This

His comments were roundly criticized by politicians such Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie, Toronto Mayor John Tory, Brampton MPP Gurratan Singh, and Brampton regional councillor Gurpreet Singh Dhillon, as well as the National Hockey League.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie called his comments “despicable.”

“We’re proud of diverse cultural heritage and we’ll always stand up for it,” she said on Twitter. “New immigrants enrich our country for the better. We’re all Canadians and wear our poppies proudly.”

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also weighed in on the controversy.

Don, let me introduce you to “#youpeople” My great grandfather, Hira Singh, who served in WW1 & WW2 under the British. We honour all who served. #RemembranceSunday pic.twitter.com/pNeBlJMC4R — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) November 10, 2019

For @CoachsCornerDC to say that “you people” do not respect 🇨🇦 or our veterans is despicable. We’re proud of diverse cultural heritage and we‘ll always stand up for it. New immigrants enrich our country for the better. We’re all Canadians and wear our poppies proudly. — Bonnie Crombie 🇨🇦 (@BonnieCrombie) November 10, 2019

Mr. Cherry should come to Old City Hall tomorrow where he would see thousands of Canadians of all ages, nationalities, faiths and backgrounds honouring our veterans and demonstrating their love for Canada and our precious way of life, as they do every year. — John Tory (@JohnTory) November 10, 2019

You people? WE people fought for OUR shared freedoms, even when they were denied to us Bukham Singh, a Sikh, enlisted, fought & died for Canada in #WW1 despite facing racism that lives on in your comments We won't have our love for Canada questioned 🇨🇦pic.twitter.com/w3LqqEzAv6 — Gurratan Singh (@GurratanSingh) November 10, 2019

Online there was both outrage calling for Cherry to be fired and those calling for him to be kept on-air under the hashtag #DonCherryIsRight, which was trending on Twitter Monday.

Hockey Night in Canada was a long-time CBC Saturday night staple, but the show moved to Sportsnet when Rogers landed a 12-year, $5.2 billion national broadcast rights deal with the NHL that began in 2014.

The show is broadcast on CBC in a sub-licensing deal with Rogers Media, which owns Sportsnet. But the show is run by Sportsnet and filmed in its studio in the CBC building in Toronto.

*With files from the Canadian Press

