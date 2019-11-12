Off-duty Peterborough officer makes arrest in reported arena change room thefts

Send this page to someone via email

An off-duty police officer in Peterborough is credited with making an arrest following reported thefts from an arena change room.

On Sunday, police say a man entered the Evinrude Centre on Monaghan Road and allegedly stole items from change rooms during a hockey game.

An off-duty officer, who happened to be at the arena at the time, became aware of the incident, investigated and arrested a suspect at the rink, police said.

Ryan David Black, 41, from Peterborough, has been charged with theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 3.

2:03 3 Calgary stores damaged during poppy box thefts 3 Calgary stores damaged during poppy box thefts

Story continues below advertisement