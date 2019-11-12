El Chapo’s wife to appear on reality show ‘Cartel Crew’

Send this page to someone via email

Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of infamous drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán, will appear on Season 2 of VH1’s Cartel Crew.

VH1 confirmed Monday that Coronel Aispuro will make several appearances and is expected to open up “about her life after El Chapo” and reveal her upcoming business ventures.

Coronel Aispuro’s first appearance on the reality show, which follows descendants of the cartel life, is set to air on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

In a sneak peek of Coronel Aispuro’s first appearance, Michael Corleone Blanco, the youngest son of Colombia’s “cocaine godmother” Griselda Blanco, tells his castmate and girlfriend Marie Ramirez de Arellano that he received a call from a lawyer representing Coronel Aispuro.

“The last two days, somebody’s been calling me. It’s an unknown number. It’s an attorney,” he says.

“I’m like, ‘Whose attorney are you?’ and she said: ‘I represent a lady by the name of Emma Coronel, El Chapo’s wife.'” Blanco tells de Arellano.

“She goes, ‘We would like to meet with you about business,'” he says.

Coronel Aispuro has been married to El Chapo since 2007. She shares eight-year-old twin daughters Emali and Maria with Guzmán.

Guzmán, who twice escaped maximum-security prisons in Mexico, is serving a mandatory sentence of life plus 30 years in the United States.

The 62-year-old was found guilty by a U.S. jury in February of trafficking cocaine, heroin and marijuana and engaging in multiple murder conspiracies as a top leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, long known as one of Mexico’s largest and most violent drug-trafficking organizations.

Guzmán, whose nickname means “Shorty,” developed a reputation as a Robin Hood-like figure that made him a folk hero to many in his home state of Sinaloa, where he was born in a poor mountain village.

El Chapo made a name for himself as a trafficker in the 1980s by digging tunnels under the U.S.-Mexico border that allowed him to smuggle drugs more quickly than any of his rivals. He amassed power during the 1990s and 2000s through often-bloody wars with rivals, eventually becoming the best-known leader of the Sinaloa Cartel.

— With files from the Associated Press