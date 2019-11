Send this page to someone via email

R.B. Russell Vocational high school was evacuated Tuesday morning at about 10:30 after an incident.

Winnipeg police had few details but said two people were in custody and no one was hurt.

Students were evacuated to a “secondary site due to a noxious substance in the air,” said Radean Carter of the Winnipeg School Division.

More to come.

