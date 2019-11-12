Menu

Crime

Ottawa police seek suspect after reported assault in ByWard Market

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 1:48 pm
Ottawa police have identified a suspect in an alleged assault.
Ottawa police have identified a suspect in an alleged assault. Beatrice Britneff / Global News

Ottawa police are searching for a man who they suspect assaulted a person with a weapon in the ByWard Market on Monday.

Few details about the alleged incident were available on Tuesday, however a spokesperson for the police service said the alleged assault occurred in the 300 block of Cumberland Street on Nov. 11. Police also confirmed a person was injured.

READ MORE: Ottawa police issue Canada-wide warrant for man wanted in Halloween murder investigation

Police were unable to confirm any further details about the alleged victim or the time of day the incident occurred, saying their investigation is ongoing.

Investigators say 41-year-old Dennis Guthrie is wanted in connection with the incident on suspicion of assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and uttering threats, among other charges. Police are asking the public for help in tracking him down.

Story continues below advertisement

Guthrie is described as a five-foot-nine man who weighs about 250 pounds and has a large build, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Investigators urge anyone with information about Guthrie’s whereabouts to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5166, or make an anonymous report by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or going online to crimestoppers.ca.

