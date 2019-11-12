Menu

Canada

Delivery of Canada’s first Arctic and offshore patrol vessel delayed until 2020

By The Canadian Press
Posted November 12, 2019 11:55 am
The Department of National Defence says that delivery of HMCS Harry DeWolf has been delayed.
The Department of National Defence says that delivery of HMCS Harry DeWolf has been delayed. Global News / Steve Silva

The delivery date for the navy’s first Arctic and offshore patrol ship has again been pushed back.

The original plan was to have Irving Shipbuilding in Halifax deliver the ship in 2018, but in August that date was pushed to the end of 2019.

However, Irving Shipbuilding released a statement Tuesday saying the new ship, HMCS Harry DeWolf, will be delivered during the first three months of 2020.

The company says it had always intended to “revisit” the delivery deadline, given the fact it is building a newly designed ship with a new supply chain, a new shipyard and a new and growing workforce.

HMCS Harry DeWolf Christening

Irving spokesman Sean Lewis says the ship will be the largest naval vessel built in Canada in more than 50 years.

Story continues below advertisement

Lewis says four of the Harry DeWolf-class of vessels are currently under construction, and the navy expects to accept delivery of a total of six ships.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
