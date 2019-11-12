2 people taken to hospital following Guelph apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

A tenant and a police officer were taken to hospital following a basement apartment fire on Monday night, according to the Guelph Fire Department.

Emergency crews say they found smoke coming from the building at 99 Sunnylea Cres. when they arrived at around 11 p.m.

Officials said crews quickly extinguished a smouldering mattress and removed it from the building.

The structure was evacuated, according to the fire department. Residents were reportedly forced onto a Guelph Transit bus while the building was ventilated, but they were eventually allowed to go back inside, fire officials said.

The tenant of the apartment unit and a Guelph police officer were taken to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, according to fire officials.

No other injuries were reported.

Officials said the cause of the fire was due to careless smoking in bed, but it’s unclear whether any charges will be laid.

