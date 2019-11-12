Ensign Energy Services reports $37.8-million third-quarter loss

Send this page to someone via email

Ensign Energy Services Inc. cut its dividend in half due to what it said was prevailing industry conditions as it reported a third-quarter loss of $37.8 million.

The oilfield services company says it will pay a quarterly dividend of six cents per share, down from 12 cents, to allow it “pursue alternative uses of available cash.”

The company also ended its dividend reinvestment plan.

The reduced payment to shareholders came as the company said its loss in its latest quarter amounted to 24 cents per share compared with a loss of $32.8 million or 21 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue in the quarter totalled $393.5 million, up from $288.7 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Ensign acquired an 89.3 per cent stake in Trinidad Drilling Ltd. in the fourth quarter of 2018 and the remaining stake in the first quarter of 2019.