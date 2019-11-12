Toronto police investigating after Old City Hall cenotaph vandalized day after Remembrance Day

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are investigating after the cenotaph at Old City Hall was vandalized one day after Remembrance Day.

The words “Ye broke faith with us” were spray-painted across the front and side of the monument, located at Bay and Queen streets, sometime Tuesday morning, according to police.

A Remembrance Day ceremony was held on Monday at the cenotaph, where hundreds of people were in attendance to honour fallen soldiers of the First World War.

As of Tuesday morning, wreaths and flags from the ceremony still remained outside the structure and the building where the vandalism occurred.

Premier Doug Ford commented on Twitter, saying it’s “disgusting” to see the monument dedicated to veterans be “disrespected by this shameful act of vandalism.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

More to come.