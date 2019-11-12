Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police investigating after Old City Hall cenotaph vandalized day after Remembrance Day

By Oriena Vuong Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 10:12 am
Updated November 12, 2019 10:16 am
A cenotaph at Toronto's Old City Hall has been vandalized one day after Remembrance Day, police confirmed. .
A cenotaph at Toronto's Old City Hall has been vandalized one day after Remembrance Day, police confirmed. . Global News

Toronto police are investigating after the cenotaph at Old City Hall was vandalized one day after Remembrance Day.

The words “Ye broke faith with us” were spray-painted across the front and side of the monument, located at Bay and Queen streets, sometime Tuesday morning, according to police.

A Remembrance Day ceremony was held on Monday at the cenotaph, where hundreds of people were in attendance to honour fallen soldiers of the First World War.

People gather at Toronto’s Old City Hall Cenotaph for Remembrance Day
People gather at Toronto’s Old City Hall Cenotaph for Remembrance Day

As of Tuesday morning, wreaths and flags from the ceremony still remained outside the structure and the building where the vandalism occurred.

Premier Doug Ford commented on Twitter, saying it’s “disgusting” to see the monument dedicated to veterans be “disrespected by this shameful act of vandalism.”

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation remains ongoing.

More to come. 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto crimeVandalismToronto Old City HallOld City Hall CenotaphRemembrance Day TorontoToronto VandalismToronto police vandalismcenotaph spray paintcenotaph vandalizedOld City Hall monumentToronto cenotaph spray paintToronto Old City Hall cenotaph
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.