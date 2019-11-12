Menu

Trump vows to release transcript of April call with Ukraine’s president this week

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 12, 2019 8:23 am
Impeachment inquiry on Trump continues, proceedings to be televised
WATCH: Impeachment inquiry on Trump continues, proceedings to be televised

U.S. President Donald Trump says he’ll be releasing the transcript of his April telephone conversation with Ukraine‘s new leader “before week’s end!”

Trump’s promise to release an account of his first conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy comes a day before House impeachment investigators begin public hearings.

READ MORE: Impeachment inquiry — Here’s who is set to testify as public hearings begin

House Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry are focused on a July 25 phone call in which Trump asks Zelenskiy to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden‘s family. Trump tweets Tuesday the April call is “more important.”

Trump had suggested he would release the April transcript Tuesday.

New testimony in impeachment probe released as Trump, Congress prepare for public hearings
New testimony in impeachment probe released as Trump, Congress prepare for public hearings

Trump has kept up a steady stream of tweets about what he calls the impeachment “witch hunt.” Among his events this week is a high-profile meeting with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, the day impeachment hearings open.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Donald TrumpTrumpUkraineJoe BidenDonald Trump Impeachmentimpeachment inquiryErdoganHunter BidenVolodymyr ZelenskiyTrump Ukraine callukraine call transcript
