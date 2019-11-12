Trump vows to release transcript of April call with Ukraine’s president this week

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump says he’ll be releasing the transcript of his April telephone conversation with Ukraine‘s new leader “before week’s end!”

I will be releasing the transcript of the first, and therefore more important, phone call with the Ukrainian President before week’s end! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2019

Trump’s promise to release an account of his first conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy comes a day before House impeachment investigators begin public hearings.

House Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry are focused on a July 25 phone call in which Trump asks Zelenskiy to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden‘s family. Trump tweets Tuesday the April call is “more important.”

Trump had suggested he would release the April transcript Tuesday.

1:45 New testimony in impeachment probe released as Trump, Congress prepare for public hearings New testimony in impeachment probe released as Trump, Congress prepare for public hearings

Trump has kept up a steady stream of tweets about what he calls the impeachment “witch hunt.” Among his events this week is a high-profile meeting with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, the day impeachment hearings open.