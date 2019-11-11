Menu

Emergency railway work shuts down Ridout Street in downtown London

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted November 11, 2019 5:06 pm
Updated November 11, 2019 5:08 pm
A road closed sign.
A road closed sign. Shane Gibson/Global News

Motorists and pedestrians who use Ridout Street to cross the CN Rail tracks in the downtown core will need to find an alternate route this week.

Emergency rail repairs have forced the closure of Ridout from York to Horton streets, city officials said Monday.

The closure, set to last approximately five days, extends to sidewalks and bike lanes, the city said.

It’s one of several road closures in place in the downtown core.

Those closures include along Talbot Street from York to King streets until the end of the month, and along York itself from Richmond to Clarence streets until next month. These closures don’t impact pedestrians.

Dundas Street also remains closed from Richmond to Wellington streets as work on phase two of the Dundas Place project continues. That work, which also has Clarence Street closed from King Street to Queens Avenue, is set to finish next month.

