Crime

Lindsay man accused of making bomb threat against Durham restaurant: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 11, 2019 2:29 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes Police say a Lindsay man is accused of making a bomb threat against a restaurant in Durham region.
City of Kawartha Lakes Police say a Lindsay man is accused of making a bomb threat against a restaurant in Durham region. Global Peterborough / File

A Lindsay man faces charges following an investigation into an alleged bomb threat made against a Durham Region restaurant early Monday.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service say around 1:13 a.m., a man allegedly used a payphone in Lindsay to call a restaurant in the Durham Region. An employee who answered the phone says the caller stated he had left a bomb at the restaurant and said the device would detonate in one hour.

Durham Region Police Service responded to the restaurant to investigate the threat, according to Sgt. Dave Murtha of the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service.

Working with Durham police, Murtha says officers identified a suspect in Lindsay and arrested him a short time later.

Joshua Alfred Kimble, 39, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with uttering a threat to cause death, mischief to property and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 19.

Kimble is the same individual who was charged last year for allegedly making bomb threats against several Peterborough businesses  and against Pearson Airport in Toronto in December.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
durham regionCity of Kawartha LakesDurhamKawartha LakeslindsayBomb ThreatCity of Kawartha Lakes policeJoshua Alfred Kimble
