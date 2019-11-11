Saskatchewan weather outlook: arctic air slides aside

Send this page to someone via email

Arctic air starts sliding aside.

Weather forecast

Remembrance Day Monday

-30 to -32 is what it felt like with wind chill Remembrance Day morning as temperature plunged into the -20s to start the day.

Blue skies and sunshine stick around all day long with the mercury making it up to around -11 degrees with a gusty southerly wind making it feel close to -20.

Monday night

Temperatures tumble back into the mid-minus teens with wind chills back into the mid -20s as clouds build in overnight.

Tuesday

Clouds filter back in by morning for most areas with a slight chance of flurries later in the day in Saskatoon and a better chance in Regina.

Mid-minus single digits will return during the afternoon as warmer air slides back in across the province.

Pockets of snow and mixed precipitation are possible in parts of southern Saskatchewan on Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather

Wednesday-Friday

Regina could catch some sunny breaks early Wednesday with clouds rolling in during the day and lingering in Saskatoon all day that will linger for the rest of the week.

The next system building onto the prairies will bring in more clouds on Wednesday. SkyTracker Weather

The mercury will start to surge in the upward direction, making it into mid-minus single digits again on Wednesday before pushing toward and possibly even above freezing by Friday.

Weekend outlook

Daytime highs stay above freezing for the second weekend of November under a mix of sun and cloud across the province.

Here is your Regina seven-day SkyTracker weather forecast for Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. SkyTracker Weather

Here is your Saskatoon seven-day SkyTracker weather forecast for Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. SkyTracker Weather

Ian Robertson took the November 11 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day in Saskatoon:

Ian Robertson took the November 11 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day in Saskatoon. Ian Robertson / Viewer Submitted

