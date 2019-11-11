Menu

Drivers beware: freezing rain coming to central, northern B.C. Interior highways

By Mark Madryga and Sean Boynton Global News
Posted November 11, 2019 2:23 pm
Updated November 11, 2019 2:28 pm
Icicles and ice as seen on a parked car in the morning after freezing rain continues in Toronto, Ont., March 25, 2016. .
Icicles and ice as seen on a parked car in the morning after freezing rain continues in Toronto, Ont., March 25, 2016. . THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Dominic Chan

Drivers in the B.C. Interior are being warned to take it slow and steady Monday and Tuesday as freezing rain makes its way into the province.

Environment Canada has posted several freezing rain warnings and special weather statements for the southern, central and northern Interior — including the Coquihalla Highway, Okanagan Valley, Nicola, Cariboo and 100 Mile regions.

Temperatures near the ground are expected to remain near or below the freezing point, bringing a mixture of snow, freezing rain and ice pellets.

READ MORE: Freezing rain forecast for Coquihalla and Okanagan Connector

The conditions began in the inland sections of the North Coast Monday morning, including Kitimat and Terrace, and will spread into the central Interior in the afternoon.

The system, which combines Arctic air with a Pacific warm front, will then move into some areas of southern B.C. Monday evening and into Tuesday.

A look at the forecasted conditions for the B.C. Interior in the evening of Nov. 11, 2019.
A look at the forecasted conditions for the B.C. Interior in the evening of Nov. 11, 2019. Mark Madryga/Global News
A look at the forecasted conditions for the B.C. Interior in the morning of Nov. 12, 2019.
A look at the forecasted conditions for the B.C. Interior in the morning of Nov. 12, 2019. Mark Madryga/Global News

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous, Environment Canada warns.

Ice build-up in some areas could also cause tree branches to break, the weather service adds.

READ MORE: Saturday’s drizzle broke a new record dry spell for Vancouver in October and November

Drivers and pedestrians are being advised to take extra precautions when driving or walking in affected areas.

A full list of affected areas can be found on Environment Canada’s website.

Global BC Evening Weather
Global BC Evening Weather
Environment CanadaFreezing RainSpecial Weather StatementFraser ValleyCoquihallaNorth ShoreCoquihalla HighwayOkanagan ConnectorHighway 97Cfreezing rain bc
