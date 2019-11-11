Saskatoon police dog tracks down suspect in snowmobile theft

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A man accused of stealing two snowmobiles had to be treated for dog bites after he tried to flee from officers, Saskatoon police said.

Police said they received a call just after 10 a.m. on Sunday reporting a truck was towing two stolen snowmobiles.

The truck was located by officers in the Brighton neighbourhood, police said.

When officers tried to stop it, the truck took off out of the neighbourhood and headed east on Highway 5, according to a police report.

The truck then went south on Zimmerman Road before heading on the 8th Street extension.

Officers said they were able to disable the truck using stop sticks, at which time they said the driver ran away.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said he was tracked by a police dog and received dog bites during the arrest.

He is facing a number of charges including dangerous driving and possession of stolen property.

Police said he was also wanted on several RCMP warrants.

1:26 Sudden death of infant in Saskatoon under police investigation Sudden death of infant in Saskatoon under police investigation