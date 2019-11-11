‘Don’t wait until Nov. 11’: London marks Remembrance Day

Send this page to someone via email

London will be joining its Canadian peers in honouring those who sacrificed everything, and often lost everything, to protect Canada and its way of life.

One of countless heroes kept top of mind on Remembrance Day is Ron Jewell.

The St. Thomas man spent 28 years with the Canadian Armed Forces in a military career that saw him embark on tours in Korea, Germany and Cyprus.

Jewell then spent the next chapter of his life dedicating nearly 40 years helping his courageous peers through the Royal Canadian Legion. His work with the legion would later grant him the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation.

Elgin-Middlesex-London MP Karen Vecchio presents Ron Jewell with the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation for his work with the Royal Canadian Legion. Sawyer Bogdan / 980 CFPL

For Jewell, Remembrance Day is one that’s bittersweet.

“It’s a very sad day because I remember the 516 lads who didn’t come home from Korea,” Jewell said.

“The wonderful thing … everybody is here to remember those fallen comrades.” Tweet This

As for marking Remembrance Day, Jewell said there are a number of actions that Canadians should remember to take.

The first is wearing a poppy and supporting the Poppy Fund, a collection that goes to the Legion in order to support veterans.

Jewell also suggests attending a service, if possible.

“More importantly, if you see a veteran… don’t wait until Nov. 11. Always recognize them and thank them,” Jewell said.

“That goes a long way when somebody says that to you.”

The city is marking Remembrance Day with a veterans’ parade that will begin its march from the Delta Armouries on Dundas Street at 10:15 a.m.

The parade will arrive at the Cenotaph in Victoria Park by 10:45 a.m. with a service that lasts until 11:45 a.m.

Global News Radio 980 CFPL will also be airing a Remembrance Day special on Monday following a moment of silence at 11 a.m.

