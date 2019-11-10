‘Um, I think no’: Burnaby 8 Rinks to be known as Scotia Barn, to much disappointment

Send this page to someone via email

Burnaby 8 Rinks is no more.

Before you write an angry note, don’t fear — the longtime Metro Vancouver hockey hub is still standing, but in 2020 it will be operating under a different name: Scotia Barn.

The announcement was made Friday as the result of a new partnership between Scotiabank and Canlan Ice Sports, which operates the rinks.

In a press release, the two companies said Rink 2 in the eight-rink facility will also be renamed as Scotiabank Rink. The financial company will also have “exclusive title sponsorship” of public skating and Winterfest programs held at the facility.

“Scotia Barn is an exciting opportunity for Scotiabank to demonstrate our commitment to the Lower Mainland community and share our love of the game of hockey with fans of all ages,” Scotiabank’s regional senior vice president for B.C. and the Yukon said in the statement.

Originally built as a four-rink complex in 1972, the facility was expanded to include another four rinks in 1995.

Since then, Burnaby 8 Rinks has hosted youth and adult hockey, figure skating and public skating. It’s also served as a training facility for the Vancouver Canucks.

“This represents two cornerstone companies in the hockey community coming together to support the health and longevity of grassroots hockey in the Lower Mainland,” Canlan Ice Sports president and CEO Joey St. Aubin said.

Work on new signage with the Scotia Barn name and Scotiabank logo will begin later this year, with the unveiling expected in early 2020.

The companies said the new name is “synonymous with old-time hockey, but operated with a modern-day approach.”

But not everyone who was asked about the name change had the same opinion.

“Um, I think no,” one young girl said outside the complex.

Another, Sophie, said Burnaby 8 Rinks “isn’t really a barn,” but “a lot of kids play like farm animals, so maybe it’s a good name.”

Even the adults weren’t so sure.

“It sounds too barn-y,” one player said as he brought his equipment inside.

“We’re still going to call it 8 Rinks no matter what.”