SEATTLE — The Seattle Sounders have won their second Major League Soccer championship.

Seattle scored three times in the second half as the Sounders downed Toronto FC 3-1 in the MLS Cup final.

The Sounders also beat Toronto to win their first league title in 2016 at BMO Field. The teams were competing for the MLS Cup for the third time in four seasons.

“An incredible run falls just short,” the team tweeted.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.