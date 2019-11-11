Remembrance Day in Edmonton: Where you can attend a ceremony in the city

Send this page to someone via email

Edmontonians will mark Remembrance Day all around the city on Monday, Nov. 11.

There are many events happening that will allow people to observe the day and honour those who have served our country.

Here are some of the major ceremonies open to those who wish to attend:

Butterdome Ceremony:

Global Edmonton will be broadcasting the Butterdome ceremony live on television from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. It will also be streamed live on this webpage.

The city’s largest Remembrance Day Event. The public is invited to gather at the University of Alberta Butterdome at 89 Avenue and 112 Street for the event. Those who wish to attend are asked to arrive by 10 a.m. You can find more information on where to park on the U of A website.

City Hall Ceremony:

A Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at City Hall, starting at 10 a.m. It will be lead by the Commanding Officer of the Loyal Edmonton Regiment. Following the service, an outdoor procession will see wreaths laid on the City Hall Cenotaph. Parking is available for free on the street, and will also be free in the City Hall and library parkades.

West Edmonton Mall Ceremony:

Jasper Place Branch #225 Royal Canadian Legion will host its annual ceremony at the Mayfield Toyota Ice Palace, starting at 10 a.m. The stores in the mall will be open after the ceremony, from noon until 6 p.m.

Alberta Aviation Museum Ceremony:

The museum at 11410 Kingsway NW will host a ceremony hosted by Chaplain Ray Olsen, starting at 10:30 a.m. Doors open at 10 a.m., with museum admission by donation.

Beverly Memorial Cenotaph Ceremony:

One of Alberta’s most historically significant cenotaphs in the Beverly neighbourhood will play host to a ceremony starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Maranatha Church at 11905 47 Street, followed by a parade to the cenotaph with a ceremony starting there at 10:50 a.m.

Griesbach Remembrance Day Parade:

Organized by Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, the event begins at 10:30 a.m. with a soldiers march from Major General Griesbach School to Patricia Park. There will be road closures along Griesbach School Road, Kinross Road and Gault Boulevard.

Military Museum Ceremony:

The Loyal Edmonton Regiment Military Museum at 10440 108 Avenue will be open from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. with free admission, and a ceremony observed at 11 a.m.

Transit and more:

Edmonton Transit will be free of charge for veterans and active members who are in military uniform or legion dress.

Buses and LRT will also be stopping for a moment of silence at 11 a.m., if it’s safe to do so.

The High Level Bridge, Walterdale Bridge, Muttart Conservatory, Rossdale Power Plant and City Hall will all be lit up red to honour Remembrance Day.

