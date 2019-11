Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man riding a motorcycle is seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in the city’s west end.

Officers responded shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday to the area of Old Weston Road and Rogers Road.

Investigators said the crash occurred between a motorcycle and a minivan.

Paramedics said the victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation in ongoing.

COLLISION

Old Weston Rd and Rogers Rd

– motorcycle and minivan involved

– motorcyclist with serious injuries

– emergency run to local trauma hospital

GO2173783

^sn — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 10, 2019

