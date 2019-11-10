This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: Nov. 10, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

This week on Focus Montreal, Global takes a look at the year-long investigation into the concerning levels of lead in Quebec’s water.

The investigation into lead in Quebec’s water was a part of a national investigation into Canada’s water quality done by over 120 journalists from nine universities and 10 media organizations, including Global News.

Global’s Dan Spector was joined by Michael Wrobel and Brigitte Tousignant, two journalists from Concordia University’s Institute for Investigative Journalism, that took part in the cross-country investigation. Watch above.

In part two of this week’s Focus Montreal, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante sat down with Global News to discuss the issue of lead in Montreal’s pipes.

The city has known about the issue of lead in Montreal’s tap water since the early 2000s and has been very slowly addressing it. After the investigation was published, Plante announced that the city will be doing more to tackle the problem.

Dan Spector sat down with Mayor Plante and Chantal Morissette, director of Montreal water services to discuss the condition of Montreal’s water and what the city is doing to address the problem. Watch above.

In the third and final part of Focus Montreal, Global takes a look at the issue of lead in the pipes at schools.

One English Montreal school board is already ahead of the issue. Global’s Dan Spector has more on that and is then joined by civil engineer Susan Gaskin on what the public can do to act on this issue. Watch above.

