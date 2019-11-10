Menu

Tainted Water

Investigations

This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: Nov. 10, 2019

By Global News
Posted November 10, 2019 5:07 pm
Updated November 10, 2019 5:56 pm
Tainted water: how to know if your child is protected
A national collaborative investigation by media outlets and universities across Canada has found elevated lead levels in Nova Scotia water.

This week on Focus Montreal, Global takes a look at the year-long investigation into the concerning levels of lead in Quebec’s water.

The Concordia students who worked on the year-long water investigation
The investigation into lead in Quebec’s water was a part of a national investigation into Canada’s water quality done by over 120 journalists from nine universities and 10 media organizations, including Global News.

Global’s Dan Spector was joined by Michael Wrobel and Brigitte Tousignant, two journalists from Concordia University’s Institute for Investigative Journalism, that took part in the cross-country investigation. Watch above.

READ MORE: Is Canada’s tap water safe? Thousands of test results show high lead levels across the country

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante on lead in the city’s water
In part two of this week’s Focus Montreal, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante sat down with Global News to discuss the issue of lead in Montreal’s pipes.

The city has known about the issue of lead in Montreal’s tap water since the early 2000s and has been very slowly addressing it. After the investigation was published, Plante announced that the city will be doing more to tackle the problem.

Dan Spector sat down with Mayor Plante and Chantal Morissette, director of Montreal water services to discuss the condition of Montreal’s water and what the city is doing to address the problem. Watch above.

READ MORE: Quebec says it will pay for daycares to test tap water for lead

What one Montreal school board is doing to get ahead of the contaminated water issue
In the third and final part of Focus Montreal, Global takes a look at the issue of lead in the pipes at schools.

One English Montreal school board is already ahead of the issue. Global’s Dan Spector has more on that and is then joined by civil engineer Susan Gaskin on what the public can do to act on this issue. Watch above.

READ MORE: Investigation reveals dangerous lead levels in some Quebec drinking water

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to the people who are shaping their community by bringing their stories into focus.

The show airs on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. as well as Sunday at 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and midnight.
