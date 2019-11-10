SIU probe incident between police, man after disturbance at Brampton home

Send this page to someone via email

The Special Investigations Unit says they are investigation following an interaction between police and a man after a disturbance at a Brampton home.

Peel Regional Police responded just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday to a residence in the area of Montjoy Crescent and Maitland Street.

Investigators said that upon arrival at the home, police had an interaction with a man.

No word on what type of interaction occurred, but paramedics said the man was transported to hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE:

– SIU has invoked their mandate regarding this call — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 10, 2019

