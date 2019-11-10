Menu

Crime

SIU probe incident between police, man after disturbance at Brampton home

By Oriena Vuong Global News
Posted November 10, 2019 10:04 am
SIU says they are investigating an interaction between police and man following a disturbance at a Brampton home. .
The Special Investigations Unit says they are investigation following an interaction between police and a man after a disturbance at a Brampton home.

Peel Regional Police responded just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday to a residence in the area of Montjoy Crescent and Maitland Street.

Investigators said that upon arrival at the home, police had an interaction with a man.

No word on what type of interaction occurred, but paramedics said the man was transported to hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

