SIU probe incident between police, man after disturbance at Brampton home

The Special Investigations Unit says they are investigation following an interaction between police and a man after a disturbance at a Brampton home.
Peel Regional Police responded just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday to a residence in the area of Montjoy Crescent and Maitland Street.
Investigators said that upon arrival at the home, police had an interaction with a man.
No word on what type of interaction occurred, but paramedics said the man was transported to hospital in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS