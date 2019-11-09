Junior hockey: Tigers ground Rockets, Silverbacks edge Centennials

Send this page to someone via email

A roundup of results of junior hockey teams in the Okanagan.

Medicine Hat 8, Kelowna 5

At Kelowna, Jonathan Brinkman and Tyler Preziuso both had three-point nights for Medicine Hat, each with a goal and two assists, as the fast-skating Tigers outgunned the Rockets on Friday night.

Brett Kemp, Daniel Baker, Bryan Lockner, Trevor Longo, Corson Hopwo and Eric Van Impe also scored for Medicine Hat (12-5-1-0), which led 2-1 and 5-4 at the period breaks.

Kobe Mohr, who opened the scoring at 6:10 of the first period, Alex Swetlikoff, Michael Farren and Leif Mattson, with his team’s final two goals, replied for Kelowna (9-6-1-1).

Midway through the third, Mattson tied the game at 5-5 at 11:09. The goal was his fourth of the season.

However, less than a minute later, the Tigers replied, Longo with his fourth of the season at 12:03. Then Hopwo scored at 15:42 to make it 7-5, with Van Impe rounding out the scoring into an empty net at 18:45.

Roman Basran took the loss for Kelowna, giving up seven goals on 39 shots. Mads Sogaard, a 6-foot-7 netminder from Denmark, stopped 28 of 33 shots for Medicine Hat.

Seven minutes into the second, Kelowna captain Nolan Foote was booted from the game for a checking to the head penalty. The infraction, following a short meeting of on-ice officials, was deemed to be a major penalty, meaning an early shower for Foote.

The Tigers were a lethal 3-for-5 on the power play, including one scored by Preziuso at 8:52 during Foote’s major. That goal, though, was countered by a shorthanded marker from Farren at 10:53.

Kelowna was 1-for-2 on the power play.

Medicine Hat has won four of its last five games, and is 3-1 on its five-game road swing through B.C.

On Saturday, Kelowna treks south to play the Spokane Chiefs (7-7-2-0).

On Friday, the Chiefs lost 4-3 at home to Western Conference-leading Everett (12-4-0-0).

Powell River 2, West Kelowna 1

At Powell River, Derek Krall backstopped the Kings to victory, with 29 saves, as the Warriors lost their sixth straight game.

Nic Porchette, midway through the first, and Hunter McCoy, early in the second, scored for Powell River (10-13-0-0).

Jacob Brockman, at 12:19 of the third, replied for West Kelowna (4-14-3-2). Johnny Derrick stopped 32 of 34 shots for the visiting Warriors.

Powell River was 0-for-3 on the power play while West Kelowna was 0-for-4.

The Warriors have been outscored 29-8 in their six losses, including a 4-3 shootout decision to Trail on Oct. 25.

Salmon Arm 4, Merritt 3

At Salmon Arm, Akito Hirose scored the game-winning goal, in overtime, as the Silverbacks edged the Centennials in a game that featured 90 combined shots.

Antonio Andreozzi, Nick Unruh and Noah Wakeford scored in regulation for Salmon Arm (17-4-1-0), which led 3-1 after the second period following a scoreless first. Hirose netted the game-winner at 2:27 of the first overtime period.

Joey Berkopec, Payton Matsui and Talon Zakall replied for Merritt (4-14-1-0), which was outshot 50-40. The Centennials, though, managed to level the score late in the third, when Zakall tied the game at 19:37.

Ethan Langenegger stopped 37 shots for the Silverbacks, with Ryan Winter turning aside 46 shots for the Centennials.

Salmon Arm was 0-for-7 on the power play while Merritt was 0-for-6.

Trail 5, Vernon 2

At Trail, Kent Johnson scored twice as the Smoke Eaters pulled away with four unanswered goals.

Owen Ozar, Walker Erickson and Michael Colella, with an empty-net goal, also scored for Trail (15-6-2-1), which led 3-2 after 40 minutes. The two teams were tied 2-2 after the first period.

Trey Taylor and Cameron MacDonald replied for Vernon (12-8-1-0), which outshot Trail 29-24.

Matteo Paler-Chow made 27 saves for the Smokies, with Reilly Herbst stopping 19 shots for the Vipers.

Trail was 0-for-4 on the power play while Vernon was 1-for-4.

Penticton 4, Wenatchee 1

At Wenatchee, Jay O’Brien tallied two goals and an assist for Penticton as the Vees downed the Wild with four unanswered goals.

Jackson Niedermayer, late in the first period, and Lukas Sillinger, early in the third, also scored for Penticton (17-4-1-0). Both of O’Brien’s goals came in the second, at 10:46 to make it 2-1, then 14:34 to make it 3-1.

Matt Dorsey, who opened the scoring at 11:17 of the first, replied for Wenatchee (11-9-1-1).

Carl Stankowski stopped 20 of 21 shots for the Vees, with Noah Altman turning aside 27 of 31 shots for the Wild.

Penticton was 0-for-1 on the power play while Wenatchee was 0-for-3.

Saturday’s Games

West Kelowna (4-14-3-2) at Alberni Valley (11-9-0-1), postponed

Vernon (12-8-1-0) at Trail (15-6-2-1), 7 p.m.

Salmon Arm (17-4-1-0) at Merritt (4-14-1-0), 7 p.m.

Penticton (17-4-1-0) at Wenatchee (11-9-1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Results

Golden 3, Summerland 1

Chase 4, Kelowna 1

100 Mile House 5, Grand Forks 4

Osoyoos 3, Kamloops 1

Princeton 2, Revelstoke 2

Saturday’s Games

Summerland (8-10-0-0-2) at Columbia Valley (7-6-0-0-2), 6 p.m.

Kelowna (13-3-0-0-0) at Kamloops (5-13-0-0-1), 7 p.m.

Revelstoke (11-2-1-0-2) at Chase (11-6-0-0-1), 7 p.m.

Beaver Valley (11-3-1-0-2) at Grand Forks (8-9-0-0-2), 7 p.m.

Sicamous (8-10-0-0-0) at Princeton (7-7-1-0-2), 7 p.m.

100 Mile House (9-9-0-0-0) at Osoyoos (1-15-0-0-2), 7:35 p.m.