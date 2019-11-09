UPDATE: Highway 97 between Falkland and Monte Lake reopened to traffic

Send this page to someone via email

UPDATE: Highway 97 between Falkland and Monte Lake has been reopened to traffic.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A section of Highway 97 in B.C.’s Southern Interior is temporarily closed to traffic.

According to DriveBC, the highway is closed in both directions between Falkland and Monte Lake because of downed power lines.

The closure is approximately 26 kilometres in length.

CLOSED – #BCHwy97 is closed in both directions from #FalklandBC to 19 km east of #MonteCreek due to hydro lines down. Assessment in progress. No estimated time of opening. Please use alternate route. #Kamloops #VernonBC #MonteLake #Westwold

More info: https://t.co/0dcoUJD9jC — Drive BC (@DriveBC) November 9, 2019

An assessment is in progress, but there is no estimated time of opening.

Motorists are being advised to use alternate routes.