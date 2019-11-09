UPDATE: Highway 97 between Falkland and Monte Lake reopened to traffic

UPDATE: Highway 97 between Falkland and Monte Lake has been reopened to traffic.
ORIGINAL STORY:
A section of Highway 97 in B.C.’s Southern Interior is temporarily closed to traffic.
According to DriveBC, the highway is closed in both directions between Falkland and Monte Lake because of downed power lines.
The closure is approximately 26 kilometres in length.
An assessment is in progress, but there is no estimated time of opening.
Motorists are being advised to use alternate routes.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS