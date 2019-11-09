Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

UPDATE: Highway 97 between Falkland and Monte Lake reopened to traffic

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 9, 2019 11:49 am
Updated November 9, 2019 11:53 am
Highway 97 between Falkland and Monte Lake is closed because of downed power lines, according to DriveBC.
Highway 97 between Falkland and Monte Lake is closed because of downed power lines, according to DriveBC. DriveBC

UPDATE: Highway 97 between Falkland and Monte Lake has been reopened to traffic.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A section of Highway 97 in B.C.’s Southern Interior is temporarily closed to traffic.

Story continues below advertisement

According to DriveBC, the highway is closed in both directions between Falkland and Monte Lake because of downed power lines.

The closure is approximately 26 kilometres in length.

An assessment is in progress, but there is no estimated time of opening.

Motorists are being advised to use alternate routes.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OkanaganTrafficNorth OkanaganHighway 97ShuswapThompsonhighway closuredrivebcFalklandMonte LakeDowned power lines
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.