2 charged following Henderson Highway police chase

Police say a man and woman are in custody following a car and foot chase in Winnipeg’s North End on Friday evening.

It happened around 5:50 p.m. when a stolen vehicle fled officers in the area of Alexander Avenue and Princess Street, police say.

Not long after, police say the vehicle grazed the handrail in front of a business in the 200 block of Henderson Highway and the suspects fled on foot.

They were arrested after a short foot chase. No injuries were reported.

Winnipeg police have charged a 23-year-old woman with theft and driving-related offences, as well as an outstanding warrant.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on nine outstanding warrants, as well as charges for theft and possession of a small amount of methamphetamine.

