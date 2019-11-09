Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

2 charged following Henderson Highway police chase

By Global News
Posted November 9, 2019 10:54 am
Updated November 9, 2019 10:55 am
Winnipeg police have arrested a 23-year-old woman and 25-year-old man after a chase.
Winnipeg police have arrested a 23-year-old woman and 25-year-old man after a chase. Joe Scarpelli / Global News

Police say a man and woman are in custody following a car and foot chase in Winnipeg’s North End on Friday evening.

It happened around 5:50 p.m. when a stolen vehicle fled officers in the area of Alexander Avenue and Princess Street, police say.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police give slain toddler Hunter Smith Honorary Constable status

Not long after, police say the vehicle grazed the handrail in front of a business in the 200 block of Henderson Highway and the suspects fled on foot.

They were arrested after a short foot chase. No injuries were reported.

Winnipeg police have charged a 23-year-old woman with theft and driving-related offences, as well as an outstanding warrant.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on nine outstanding warrants, as well as charges for theft and possession of a small amount of methamphetamine.

Story continues below advertisement
Full press conference – Police Chief Danny Smyth on operational changes
Full press conference – Police Chief Danny Smyth on operational changes
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policewinnipegTheftWinnipeg Police ServicePolice Chasecar chasefoot chase.
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.