Crime

RCMP seek tips in connection with Slave Lake ATM theft

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 11:37 pm
Updated November 8, 2019 11:40 pm
RCMP have released surveillance images captured during the theft of an ATM in Slave Lake, Alta., in an attempt to get tips from the public about the suspects involved.
RCMP have released surveillance images captured during the theft of an ATM in Slave Lake, Alta., in an attempt to get tips from the public about the suspects involved.

Police said at around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, suspects in a pickup truck drove up to a Petro Canada gas station in the Cornerstone Plaza in Slave Lake and “forced entry into the store.”

“Once inside, the suspects tied a tow rope to the ATM machine and pulled it out of the store with their truck,” police said.

“Extensive damage was caused to the inside of the store.”

READ MORE: RCMP looking for suspects in Thorsby ATM theft

Police said they believe the suspect vehicle is a dark-coloured 2003-2005 Chevrolet with a lift kit, 35-inch tires and “after-market rims.”

RCMP have released surveillance images captured during the theft of an ATM in Slave Lake, Alta., in an attempt to get tips from the public about the suspects involved.
Police said one suspect was wearing a blond wig and blue coveralls while the other was wearing a dark-coloured top with grey sleeves.

RCMP have released surveillance images captured during the theft of an ATM in Slave Lake, Alta., in an attempt to get tips from the public about the suspects involved.
Anyone with information about the suspects, the suspect vehicle or the theft itself is asked to call the Slave Lake RCMP detachment at 780-849-3999 or their local police department.

Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by contacting them online.

Legal ATM robbery extensively damages Servus Credit Union
