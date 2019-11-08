RCMP seek tips in connection with Slave Lake ATM theft

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP have released surveillance images captured during the theft of an ATM in Slave Lake, Alta., in an attempt to get tips from the public about the suspects involved.

Police said at around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, suspects in a pickup truck drove up to a Petro Canada gas station in the Cornerstone Plaza in Slave Lake and “forced entry into the store.”

“Once inside, the suspects tied a tow rope to the ATM machine and pulled it out of the store with their truck,” police said.

Police said they believe the suspect vehicle is a dark-coloured 2003-2005 Chevrolet with a lift kit, 35-inch tires and “after-market rims.”

Police said one suspect was wearing a blond wig and blue coveralls while the other was wearing a dark-coloured top with grey sleeves.

Anyone with information about the suspects, the suspect vehicle or the theft itself is asked to call the Slave Lake RCMP detachment at 780-849-3999 or their local police department.

Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by contacting them online.