Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Jacques Cartier Bridge to pilot bike path project during 2019-2020 winter season

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 10:17 pm
Updated November 8, 2019 10:30 pm
Jacques Cartier Bridge to host pilot cycling project
WATCH: The Jacques Cartier Bridge will be testing out a new pilot project this winter by allowing 25 volunteer cyclists to use the bridge during the winter months. Global's Brayden Jagger Haines has more.

The Jacques Cartier Bridge plans to test out a pilot project, allowing cyclists to use the bridge throughout the 2019-2020 winter season.

A group of 25 volunteer cyclists have already been chosen and the project has received another 100 applicants since announcing the project. The 25 people selected will have special access to the bridge as a part of the initiative, which will test whether the multi-purpose bridge can be used year-’round.

As the cyclists get private access to cross the bridge with their bikes throughout the winter, they’ll provide feedback to the Jacques Cartier Bridge authorities on their experience.

READ MORE: Quebec climate activists seek donations to help cover arrested protesters’ legal costs

The cyclists will be given a special vest and a key to the bridge.

Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated (JCCBI) communications director Nathalie Lessard said the data collected will be used to make a decision in the future.

Story continues below advertisement
Cyclists selected for pilot project
Cyclists selected for pilot project

A budget of $250,000 will go toward snow removal and removing ice from the lanes, and the total cost of the project has a budget of $700,000.

READ MORE: No joy rides this summer as construction scheduled on Montreal’s major bridges

Lessard noted the challenges a Montreal winter will pose for the initiative.

“With the weather conditions over the Saint Lawrence, the high wind and moisture, we can imagine the conditions of the path may be changing through out the day,” said Lessard.

“It will be a complicated project for us.”

Tweet This

The project is set to begin once the bridge is closed for the winter, which officials expect to be sometime in early December.

The 25 cyclists’ access to the path, however, will be limited to weekdays and certain hours that have not yet been set.

Protesters block Jacques Cartier Bridge
Protesters block Jacques Cartier Bridge
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
QuebecMontrealPublic TransitCyclistsPilot ProjectJacques Cartier BridgeWinter CyclingNathalie LessardBike Path Projectcyclists MontrealBridge projectwinter 2019-2020
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.