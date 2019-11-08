What’s open and closed in London on Remembrance Day Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Remembrance Day is not a statutory holiday in Ontario, but there are a few closures.

What’s open:

Municipal offices

Malls

Grocery stores

Schools and post-secondary institutions

LCBO

Beer Store

The London Transit Commission will run on a regular schedule.

What’s closed:

Federal and provincial government offices

Banks (this includes TD Canada Trust, Royal Bank of Canada, Scotiabank, CIBC and BMO)

Canada Post

2:33 Vernon students help leave no stone alone for Remembrance Day Vernon students help leave no stone alone for Remembrance Day

Remembrance Day events:

Remembrance Day Service (Cenotaph in Victoria Park, 10:45-11:45 a.m.)

The veterans’ parade forms up at the Delta Armouries at 10:15 a.m. and marches from Dundas Street to Wellington Street to Dufferin Avenue, arriving at the cenotaph at 10:45 a.m.

Service to follow.

Story continues below advertisement

Remembrance Day at the Museum (Royal Canadian Regiment Museum, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.)

The public is welcome to observe the Remembrance Ceremony, tour the museum and interact with veterans.

Transgender Day of Remembrance (Aeolian Hall, 7-10 p.m.)

Pride London is hosting an event to remember and honour the memory of those whose lives were lost around the world in acts of anti-transgender violence.

READ MORE: 63rd London Santa Claus Parade to be the last held before Remembrance Day

Road closures (8 a.m.-1 p.m.):

Dufferin Avenue between Wellington Street to Picton Street

Dundas Street between Waterloo Street and Wellington Street

Wellington Street between Dufferin Avenue to Wolfe Street