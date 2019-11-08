What’s open and closed in London on Remembrance Day Monday

Remembrance Day is not a statutory holiday in Ontario, but there are a few closures.
What’s open:
- Municipal offices
- Malls
- Grocery stores
- Schools and post-secondary institutions
- LCBO
- Beer Store
- The London Transit Commission will run on a regular schedule.
What’s closed:
- Federal and provincial government offices
- Banks (this includes TD Canada Trust, Royal Bank of Canada, Scotiabank, CIBC and BMO)
- Canada Post
Remembrance Day events:
Remembrance Day Service (Cenotaph in Victoria Park, 10:45-11:45 a.m.)
- The veterans’ parade forms up at the Delta Armouries at 10:15 a.m. and marches from Dundas Street to Wellington Street to Dufferin Avenue, arriving at the cenotaph at 10:45 a.m.
- Service to follow.
Remembrance Day at the Museum (Royal Canadian Regiment Museum, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.)
- The public is welcome to observe the Remembrance Ceremony, tour the museum and interact with veterans.
Transgender Day of Remembrance (Aeolian Hall, 7-10 p.m.)
- Pride London is hosting an event to remember and honour the memory of those whose lives were lost around the world in acts of anti-transgender violence.
Road closures (8 a.m.-1 p.m.):
- Dufferin Avenue between Wellington Street to Picton Street
- Dundas Street between Waterloo Street and Wellington Street
- Wellington Street between Dufferin Avenue to Wolfe Street
