Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

What’s open and closed in London on Remembrance Day Monday

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 5:48 pm
Several services are taking place throughout the city on Remembrance Day.
Several services are taking place throughout the city on Remembrance Day. Global News

Remembrance Day is not a statutory holiday in Ontario, but there are a few closures.

What’s open: 

  • Municipal offices
  • Malls
  • Grocery stores
  • Schools and post-secondary institutions
  • LCBO
  • Beer Store
  • The London Transit Commission will run on a regular schedule.

READ MORE: London remembers Canada’s veterans on 100th anniversary of First World War Armistice

What’s closed:

  • Federal and provincial government offices
  • Banks (this includes TD Canada Trust, Royal Bank of Canada, Scotiabank, CIBC and BMO)
  • Canada Post
Vernon students help leave no stone alone for Remembrance Day
Vernon students help leave no stone alone for Remembrance Day

Remembrance Day events:

Remembrance Day Service (Cenotaph in Victoria Park, 10:45-11:45 a.m.)

  • The veterans’ parade forms up at the Delta Armouries at 10:15 a.m. and marches from Dundas Street to Wellington Street to Dufferin Avenue, arriving at the cenotaph at 10:45 a.m.
  • Service to follow.
Story continues below advertisement

Remembrance Day at the Museum (Royal Canadian Regiment Museum, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.)

  • The public is welcome to observe the Remembrance Ceremony, tour the museum and interact with veterans.

Transgender Day of Remembrance (Aeolian Hall, 7-10 p.m.)

  • Pride London is hosting an event to remember and honour the memory of those whose lives were lost around the world in acts of anti-transgender violence.

READ MORE: 63rd London Santa Claus Parade to be the last held before Remembrance Day

Road closures (8 a.m.-1 p.m.):

  • Dufferin Avenue between Wellington Street to Picton Street
  • Dundas Street between Waterloo Street and Wellington Street
  • Wellington Street between Dufferin Avenue to Wolfe Street
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LondonLondon OntarioClosedopen and closedOpenRememberance Dayremembrance day london
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.