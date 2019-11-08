Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer to meet, PMO says

By Kerri Breen Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 4:56 pm
Updated November 8, 2019 5:37 pm
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau and Conservative leader Andrew Scheer take part in the the Federal leaders French language debate in Gatineau, Que. on Thursday, October 10, 2019. .
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau and Conservative leader Andrew Scheer take part in the the Federal leaders French language debate in Gatineau, Que. on Thursday, October 10, 2019. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer are set to meet ahead of the new session of parliament, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The PMO confirms their meeting is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: Liberals mull election failures, way forward as they form minority government

Trudeau has said he will be holding sessions with each of the party leaders to discuss priorities. The Liberals were elected to a 157-seat minority government on Oct. 21 and will require the support of other parties to pass legislation.

Bloc Québécois Yves-Francois Blanchet is scheduled to meet with Trudeau on Wednesday. The sovereigntist party experienced a resurgence in the federal election and secured 32 seats, up from 10 at dissolution.

Liberal caucus meets for first time since federal election
Liberal caucus meets for first time since federal election

With files from Mike Le Couteur, Global News

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Justin TrudeauAndrew ScheerOttawaConservative Party of CanadaParliamentLiberal Party of CanadaPMOminority governmentPrime Minister's Office#elxn43
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.