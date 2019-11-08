Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer to meet, PMO says

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer are set to meet ahead of the new session of parliament, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The PMO confirms their meeting is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Trudeau has said he will be holding sessions with each of the party leaders to discuss priorities. The Liberals were elected to a 157-seat minority government on Oct. 21 and will require the support of other parties to pass legislation.

Bloc Québécois Yves-Francois Blanchet is scheduled to meet with Trudeau on Wednesday. The sovereigntist party experienced a resurgence in the federal election and secured 32 seats, up from 10 at dissolution.

