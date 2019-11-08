Indefinite shutdown at Kelowna lumber mill to become permanent: Tolko Industries

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna’s lone lumber mill, which was indefinitely shutdown in September, will be permanently closed come January.

On Friday, Tolko Industries announced the decision on its website, stating the mill will close for good on Jan. 8.

The company said the news came after a thorough examination of all contributing factors, including log costs, market conditions and cumulative policy burden.

“At this time, our thoughts are with impacted employees in Kelowna,” said Tolko president and CEO Brad Thorlakson. “This is a difficult decision.

“The Kelowna mill has been in operation since the 1930s and has contributed to the community through job creation and many other economic spinoffs for more than 80 years.” Tweet This

“The mill has always had an excellent team that produced a highly regarded quality stud for North American and export markets. It will always stand as an example of what can be accomplished when ingenuity and know-how come together for a common purpose.”

Story continues below advertisement

Thorlakson says employees were informed about the decision earlier Friday, and that they will soon be given detailed information on what they can expect next in terms of severance packages and benefits.

He said wherever possible, employees will be offered positions at other Tolko locations that currently have vacancies.

“Our HR team is on-site, providing information and support for accessing career transition services,” said Troy Connolly, vice-president of solid wood.

“And they will be available to help people as we move through this process.”

2:14 Laid off workers at Kelowna’s Tolko mill fear the indefinite closure may turn into a permanent one. Laid off workers at Kelowna’s Tolko mill fear the indefinite closure may turn into a permanent one.

Connolly added “we want to thank everyone at Kelowna for their many years of dedication and support and assure them this decision was not easy for us to make and has nothing to do with the quality of work or the caliber of people at the mill.

“The industry is facing many challenges that are beyond our control, and tough decisions are necessary to ensure our future sustainability.” Tweet This

On Sept. 12, Tolko announced that it was indefinitely curtailing work at its Kelowna mill because of continued high log costs and poor North American market conditions.

Prior to that announcement, the plant underwent a shift reduction in July, with 90 employees being affected. Then came six weeks of downtime that was supposed to run Aug. 6 to Sept. 15, which turned into the indefinite shutdown.

Story continues below advertisement

“This decision was not easy for us to make,” Connolly said on Sept. 12. “We are very disappointed to be in a position where we have to curtail the mill, particularly given the reasons for this extension are beyond our control.

“However, with lumber market prices at sustained low levels and high log costs in B.C., the mill cannot be cost-competitive.”

2:24 Tolko cuts shift in Kelowna as forestry sector struggles Tolko cuts shift in Kelowna as forestry sector struggles