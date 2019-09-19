Tolko announces more cuts to lumber operations in B.C.

Tolko announced more reductions in it’s lumber operations on Wednesday.

The company’s website stating it is cutting lumber production at its mills in Armstrong and Williams lake by 20 per cent.

That means employees will be down to a four day work week, which the company claims will avoid layoffs.

“We know this is not good news,” Troy Connolly, Vice President of Solid Wood said in the news release. “However, we have a tremendously engaged and talented workforce, and we want them to continue as part of the Tolko family. Reducing capacity and changing our footprint is the best way to keep people employed and mills operating. It also gives us the flexibility to immediately react and adjust our schedule should conditions improve. It’s the best possible option right now in current conditions.”

This news coming less than a week after Tolko announced it will close its Kelowna mill indefinitely.

Once again, the high cost of logs and weak market conditions are being blamed.