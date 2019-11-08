Former boss of Prince Albert, Sask. girl’s hockey team facing sex related charge

Send this page to someone via email

A former manager of a girl’s hockey team in northern Saskatchewan has been charged with sexual exploitation.

Court documents show Jamie Engen, 38, appeared in Prince Albert provincial court on Oct. 31.

Engen managed the Prince Albert Northern Bears, who are in the Saskatchewan Female Midget AAA league.

A statement from team president Laura Quesnel says what she calls an unfortunate incident was reported to the team’s board on Oct. 21, but no details were provided.

The statement says the proper protocol was followed and appropriate actions were taken.

Engen is to make his next court appearance on Nov. 27.

“We as an organization continue to monitor and provide support to ensure the well-being of our girls and team are met,” Quesnel said in the statement.

“The matter is now before the court and we will not be commenting on this any further.”

