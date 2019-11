Send this page to someone via email

Here are some road closures to keep in mind around Winnipeg for the weekend of November 9, 2019.

Broadway will be closed in both directions between Osborne St. and Colony St. for the assembly for the crane.

The closure will last from 5 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 to 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10.

