Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

Ontario elementary teachers will be in legal strike position as of Nov. 25

By Travis Dhanraj Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 11:56 am
empty classroom getty
An empty classroom. Getty Images

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Toronto has received a no-board report issued by the Ministry of Labour.

The document was provided Friday and it puts the union in a legal strike position as of Nov. 25, 2019.

In an email obtained by Global News sent to over 76,000 members the union said, “Receiving a ‘no board’ report doesn’t mean negotiations have ended.

READ MORE: Ontario elementary teachers closer to legal strike position with no-board report request

“The process of asking for a ‘no board’ report places heightened pressure on the government, Ontario Public School Boards’ Association and Council of Trustees’ Associations to focus on reaching an agreement.”

The statement to members also included information that no decisions have been made on job action.

“While ETFO may be in a legal position to take strike action on November 25, 2019, it becomes a strategic decision as to whether or not ETFO will take strike action on that date, or after that date,” the statement read.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Ontario elementary school teachers vote 98 per cent in favour of strike action

In a news release issued moments after Global News broke the story, union president Sam Hammond said, “ETFO is fighting for investment, not cuts in education, but Doug Ford’s Education Minister Stephen Lecce isn’t listening.”

“Doug Ford and his Minister of Education Stephen Lecce have let everyone – parents, students and educators – down,” Hammond added. “This government doesn’t seem to care about students with special needs, our youngest learners in kindergarten, larger elementary class sizes and fewer elementary teachers in schools.

“Parents and educators do.”

Tweet This

On Monday, Lecce said, “I support a deal, not a strike. Our team remains unequivocal in our determination to land deals with our labour partners, as we have successfully completed with CUPE, to provide predictability and certainty to parents and educations while keeping Ontario’s kids in the classroom.”

High school teachers with the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation (OSSTF) have already received a no-board report and will be in a legal strike position as of Nov. 18.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario politicsEducationOntario EducationOntario PC GovernmentETFOosstfStephen LecceOntario Education StrikeSam Hammong
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.