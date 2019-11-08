Gas leak forces school closure for students in Tyndall, Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

A gas leak in Tyndall has forced Gillis School to cancel classes on Friday as a precaution.

Police and fire crews were called to the Tyndall area early Friday morning, after a truck crashed into a natural gas station on Pierson Dr., which sits about 35 minutes east from Winnipeg.

The superintendent of Sunrise School Division says while the leak has been contained, repair work will require a specialized vehicle on site.

Manitoba Hydro tweeted earlier gas was blowing into the air, which forced crews to shut off gas to about 250 customers just after 3 a.m..

2/2 #mboutage A number of area residents have been evacuated as a precaution. For local residents, follow Tyndall Village Community Centre on Facebook. Manitoba Hydro gas crews are on scene. We are planning how to shut off gas to safely begin repairs. — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) November 8, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Neighbouring residents were asked to evacuate their homes as a precaution.

Residents were told to use the town’s curling club as a warming shelter, according to Tyndall Village Community Centre Facebook group.

Hydro said the deployed their compressed natural gas trailer unit (CNG), as a temporary backup to supply natural gas to the town as the repairs continue.

As of 4 a.m. this morning, Hydro says power has been restored to about 50 costumers.

#mboutage Power was restored to approximately 50 customers north of Tyndall at 3:52 a.m. It was cut about six hours earlier out of an abundance of caution as as transformer pole is right next to the destroyed natural gas station. Any hint of ignition could have set the gas off. — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) November 8, 2019