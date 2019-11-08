Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Gas leak forces school closure for students in Tyndall, Manitoba

By Abigail Turner Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 4:44 am
Updated November 8, 2019 5:44 am
Pickup truck crashed into a natural gas statio near Tyndall, MB.
Pickup truck crashed into a natural gas statio near Tyndall, MB. Manitoba Hydro

A gas leak in Tyndall has forced Gillis School to cancel classes on Friday as a precaution.

Police and fire crews were called to the Tyndall area early Friday morning, after a truck crashed into a natural gas station on Pierson Dr., which sits about 35 minutes east from Winnipeg.

The superintendent of Sunrise School Division says while the leak has been contained, repair work will require a specialized vehicle on site.

Manitoba Hydro tweeted earlier gas was blowing into the air, which forced crews to shut off gas to about 250 customers just after 3 a.m..

Story continues below advertisement

Neighbouring residents were asked to evacuate their homes as a precaution.

Residents were told to use the town’s curling club as a warming shelter, according to Tyndall Village Community Centre Facebook group.

Hydro said the deployed their compressed natural gas trailer unit (CNG), as a temporary backup to supply natural gas to the town as the repairs continue.

As of 4 a.m. this morning, Hydro says power has been restored to about 50 costumers.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SafetySchoolStudentsGasManitoba HydroClosureSchool ClosureDangerousLeakCloseClassno schooltyndall village community centre
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.