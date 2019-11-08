Gas leak forces school closure for students in Tyndall, Manitoba

A gas leak in Tyndall has forced Gillis School to cancel classes on Friday as a precaution.
Police and fire crews were called to the Tyndall area early Friday morning, after a truck crashed into a natural gas station on Pierson Dr., which sits about 35 minutes east from Winnipeg.
The superintendent of Sunrise School Division says while the leak has been contained, repair work will require a specialized vehicle on site.
Manitoba Hydro tweeted earlier gas was blowing into the air, which forced crews to shut off gas to about 250 customers just after 3 a.m..
Neighbouring residents were asked to evacuate their homes as a precaution.
Residents were told to use the town’s curling club as a warming shelter, according to Tyndall Village Community Centre Facebook group.
Hydro said the deployed their compressed natural gas trailer unit (CNG), as a temporary backup to supply natural gas to the town as the repairs continue.
As of 4 a.m. this morning, Hydro says power has been restored to about 50 costumers.
