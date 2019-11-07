Menu

Cannabis edibles, vape products seized from vehicle during Surrey traffic stop

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 10:24 pm
Several cannabis edibles and vape products seized by Surrey RCMP during a traffic stop are displayed on Nov. 7, 2019.
Several cannabis edibles and vape products seized by Surrey RCMP during a traffic stop are displayed on Nov. 7, 2019. Surrey RCMP

A number of cannabis edibles and vaping products were seized from a vehicle during a traffic stop in Surrey last month, RCMP said Thursday.

Police said officers stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Fraser Highway and 64 Avenue at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Cannabis edibles now legal, but not on shelves

During the stop, the officers found more than 30 grams of edibles and vape products in the vehicle, in violation of the federal Cannabis Act.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, was arrested but released at the scene pending further investigation, police said. No charges have been laid at this time.

READ MORE: Weed 101: What British Columbians need to know now that edibles are legal

“Cannabis and edibles are now legal in Canada, but there are limits to the amount a person can lawfully possess,” Surrey RCMP Insp. Mike Hall said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“We want parents to see the photos of the cannabis edibles, to be aware that they can look similar to regular gummy candy which may appeal to youth, and also creates a potential for inadvertent exposure to cannabis.”

Several cannabis edibles and vape products seized by Surrey RCMP during a traffic stop are displayed on Nov. 7, 2019. Surrey RCMP
Cannabis gummies seized by Surrey RCMP during a traffic stop are displayed on Nov. 7, 2019. Surrey RCMP

Cannabis edibles, topicals and extracts became legal in Canada on Oct. 17, one year to the day after recreational cannabis was legalized.

However, Health Canada requires at least 60 days’ notice from any licensed producer before making a new cannabis product available for sale, meaning the new products won’t legally hit retail shelves until at least mid-December.

READ MORE: Candy or cannabis: can you tell the difference?

More information about edibles in B.C. can be found here.

Anyone with information about illegal cannabis sales or possession is asked to contact police.

Candy or cannabis: can you tell the difference?
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeMarijuanaSurreyCannabispotSurrey RCMPWeedSurrey crimeEdiblesCannabis ediblesCannabis ActDrug CrimeCannabis PossessionSurrey drug crimecannabis edible possessionunlawful cannabis possession
