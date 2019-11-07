Cannabis edibles, vape products seized from vehicle during Surrey traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

A number of cannabis edibles and vaping products were seized from a vehicle during a traffic stop in Surrey last month, RCMP said Thursday.

Police said officers stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Fraser Highway and 64 Avenue at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 30.

During the stop, the officers found more than 30 grams of edibles and vape products in the vehicle, in violation of the federal Cannabis Act.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, was arrested but released at the scene pending further investigation, police said. No charges have been laid at this time.

“Cannabis and edibles are now legal in Canada, but there are limits to the amount a person can lawfully possess,” Surrey RCMP Insp. Mike Hall said in a statement.

“We want parents to see the photos of the cannabis edibles, to be aware that they can look similar to regular gummy candy which may appeal to youth, and also creates a potential for inadvertent exposure to cannabis.”

Several cannabis edibles and vape products seized by Surrey RCMP during a traffic stop are displayed on Nov. 7, 2019. Surrey RCMP Cannabis gummies seized by Surrey RCMP during a traffic stop are displayed on Nov. 7, 2019. Surrey RCMP

Cannabis edibles, topicals and extracts became legal in Canada on Oct. 17, one year to the day after recreational cannabis was legalized.

However, Health Canada requires at least 60 days’ notice from any licensed producer before making a new cannabis product available for sale, meaning the new products won’t legally hit retail shelves until at least mid-December.

More information about edibles in B.C. can be found here.

Anyone with information about illegal cannabis sales or possession is asked to contact police.

