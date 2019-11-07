Menu

Economy

Steel galvanizing plant breaks ground on Hamilton mountain

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted November 7, 2019 4:16 pm
A Quebec-based company is building a $40-million steel galvanizing plant in a Hamilton business park.
A Quebec-based company is building a $40-million steel galvanizing plant in a Hamilton business park. Corbec Galvanizing Inc.

A company that specializes in rust-proofing of steel will be the next addition to the Red Hill Business Park.

Corbec Galvanizing is building a $40-million plant near Nebo and Twenty roads, not far from Canada Bread and Maple Leaf Foods.

CEO John Hall says he expects to hire about 100 employees to work in the Hamilton plant, which will open in roughly one year.

He notes that Corbec already operates three plants of similar scale in Quebec.

Hall says the company chose Hamilton for a number of reasons, including access to the right employees, “strategic location” near the GTA and the Canada/U.S. border, and what he describes as the city’s “business-friendly environment.”

The company provides corrosion protection for everything from hydro transmission towers to railings and bridges.

