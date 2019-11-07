Ottawa police charge 2 men following month-long drug investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Ottawa police have charged two local men following a drug trafficking investigation that began over a month ago.

The Ottawa police Guns and Gangs Unit began looking into a potential drug traffickers in the Ottawa area in September, according to a police news release.

READ MORE: Ottawa police make arrest in downtown attempted carjacking

This investigation led officers to two Ottawa residences on Thursday, one in Centretown and the other in Barrhaven.

Police searched both homes and say they found cocaine, crack cocaine and crystal meth. They also seized a 2012 Audi SUV.

Officers arrested two men during the searches.

Police charged 26-year-old Christopher Uniat with possession for purposes of trafficking, possession of cannabis for the purposes of distributing, possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000 and a firearm-related breach of probation.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa police also charged 35-year-old Mohamed Mohamed with breach of recognizance and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Both were jointly charged with conspiring to traffic drugs.

1:49 President Trump says death penalty would halt drug trade in America President Trump says death penalty would halt drug trade in America