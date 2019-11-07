Lindsay man found passed out behind the wheel, facing impaired driving charges: police

Send this page to someone via email

A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces impaired driving charges after police found a man asleep at the wheel of a parked vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service say around 3:30 p.m., an officer found a man allegedly passed out in the driver seat of a vehicle parked in a parking lot on Colborne Street West in Lindsay.

The officer was able to wake the man and a subsequent investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol.

Alan Henry Shinton, 73, of Lindsay was arrested and charged with operation of a motor vehicle – impaired by alcohol or drug and operation of a motor vehicle – blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 12.

