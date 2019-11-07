Waterloo students hailed as ‘trick or treat heroes’ after video goes viral

Send this page to someone via email

The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) has posted a video on its Facebook page showing a pair of students acting as trick-or-treat heroes.

It is accompanied by a post which says: ”last week, two WRDSB students came across an empty Halloween candy bowl and you won’t believe what happened next!”

In the video, a child is seen walking toward a house with self-serve candy,

Upon arrival, the child appears to notice that the bowl is empty so he refills it with candy from his own bag.

He leaves but returns with another boy, who also takes candy from his bag to restock the trick-or-take bowl.

A spokesperson for the board told Global News that the homeowners reached out to the school so the parents of the children would learn of their selfless act.

“These boys gave some of their own candy and the neighbours just wanted to let the parents know what a wonderful thing they did,” WRDSB spokesperson Lynsey Slupeiks said.

She said the board is thrilled by the actions of the two students.

“We’re just very proud of what they did,” Slupeiks said.

While the school board did not say which school the two boys attended, they did confirm that it was located within the City of Waterloo.

The video has already garnered more than 14,000 views since the WRDSB posted it on Tuesday.