Eastman tops list for vehicle-deer collisions, says Manitoba Public Insurance

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 2:22 pm
A deer is lit by a car's headlights as it stands on the side of a road.
A deer is lit by a car's headlights as it stands on the side of a road. Getty Images

If you live in Manitoba’s Eastman region, you’re the most likely to hit a deer.

Manitoba Public Insurance has released the results of four year’s of data, showing drivers are most likely to hit a deer in the Eastman area.

There are nearly 8,000 vehicle/deer collisions yearly, an average of 1,840 of which are in Eastman, they said.

The area includes Steinbach, Lac du Donnet, Anola, Birds Hill Park, Falcon Lake, and stretches to the borders of Ontario and the United States.

The top 5 vehicle-deer collision regions as reported by MPI are:

  1. Eastman – 1,840 yr/avg
  2. Westman – 1,765 yr/avg
  3. Interlake – 1,325 yr/avg
  4. Central Plains – 735 yr/avg
  5. Pembina Valley – 715 yr/avg
MPI also notes Winnipeg dropped one spot for the second year in a row, now sitting at number 7.

The public insurer says 400 people are injured yearly during collisions involving wildlife, while 6 have been killed in the last 10 years.

The Crown corporation says it’s working with the City of Winnipeg to post signage in areas where wildlife collisions are most likely, noting 12 have already gone up.

Drivers are encouraged to watch for headlight reflections in the eyes of an animal which may be standing next to the road, and never swerve if it steps in front of your vehicle.

MPI adds animals are typically most active at dawn, dusk, and night.

The statistics were collected between 2014 and 2018.

