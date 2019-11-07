Eastman tops list for vehicle-deer collisions, says Manitoba Public Insurance

Send this page to someone via email

If you live in Manitoba’s Eastman region, you’re the most likely to hit a deer.

Manitoba Public Insurance has released the results of four year’s of data, showing drivers are most likely to hit a deer in the Eastman area.

There are nearly 8,000 vehicle/deer collisions yearly, an average of 1,840 of which are in Eastman, they said.

The area includes Steinbach, Lac du Donnet, Anola, Birds Hill Park, Falcon Lake, and stretches to the borders of Ontario and the United States.

The top 5 vehicle-deer collision regions as reported by MPI are:

Eastman – 1,840 yr/avg Westman – 1,765 yr/avg Interlake – 1,325 yr/avg Central Plains – 735 yr/avg Pembina Valley – 715 yr/avg

MPI also notes Winnipeg dropped one spot for the second year in a row, now sitting at number 7.

The public insurer says 400 people are injured yearly during collisions involving wildlife, while 6 have been killed in the last 10 years.

The Crown corporation says it’s working with the City of Winnipeg to post signage in areas where wildlife collisions are most likely, noting 12 have already gone up.

Drivers are encouraged to watch for headlight reflections in the eyes of an animal which may be standing next to the road, and never swerve if it steps in front of your vehicle.

MPI adds animals are typically most active at dawn, dusk, and night.

The statistics were collected between 2014 and 2018.

