Delivery driver carjacked at knifepoint, Winnipeg officer dragged, say police

A Winnipeg woman is behind bars after a delivery driver was carjacked at knifepoint Tuesday night.

Police said the incident took place around 11:20 p.m. on Sherbrook Street, when the driver – who was in the process of making a delivery – was approached by a woman and had his vehicle stolen at knifepoint.

Officers spotted the stolen vehicle near Dufferin Avenue and Parr Street about 20 minutes later, managing to stop it on Pritchard Avenue after a short chase.

Police said that as they tried to arrest the people in the car, the driver put the vehicle in drive and dragged an officer for a short distance before escaping.

The driver was finally arrested after a second chase that ended when she ditched the vehicle on Powers Street and took off on foot. A second suspect, a male passenger, also fled the scene.

Klarrisa Faye Muswagon, 25, faces charges of robbery, flight while pursued by a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, dangerous operation of a conveyance, possessing property obtained by crime, two counts of failing to comply with conditions, failing to comply with a probation order, and driving without a valid licence.

Klarrisa Muswagon, 25, has been charged after an online food delivery driver was carjacked at knifepoint in the West Broadway area. She later led police on a pursuit with the stolen vehicle and dragged an officer a short distance. Details: https://t.co/VkoKAOBpFL — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) November 7, 2019

