Crime

Delivery driver carjacked at knifepoint, Winnipeg officer dragged, say police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 2:02 pm
Winnipeg Police Service car.
Winnipeg Police Service car. Shane Gibson/Global News

A Winnipeg woman is behind bars after a delivery driver was carjacked at knifepoint Tuesday night.

Police said the incident took place around 11:20 p.m. on Sherbrook Street, when the driver – who was in the process of making a delivery – was approached by a woman and had his vehicle stolen at knifepoint.

Officers spotted the stolen vehicle near Dufferin Avenue and Parr Street about 20 minutes later, managing to stop it on Pritchard Avenue after a short chase.

READ MORE: 4 teens in custody following thefts, attempted carjacking: Winnipeg police

Police said that as they tried to arrest the people in the car, the driver put the vehicle in drive and dragged an officer for a short distance before escaping.

The driver was finally arrested after a second chase that ended when she ditched the vehicle on Powers Street and took off on foot. A second suspect, a male passenger, also fled the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Klarrisa Faye Muswagon, 25, faces charges of robbery, flight while pursued by a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, dangerous operation of a conveyance, possessing property obtained by crime, two counts of failing to comply with conditions, failing to comply with a probation order, and driving without a valid licence.

Carjackings happening more often in Winnipeg
Carjackings happening more often in Winnipeg
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeCarjacking
