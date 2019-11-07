Brandon home invasion was likely targeted, say police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Police in Brandon are asking for information following a violent home invasion which officers believe was targeted.

Investigators say two armed men forced their way into a home in the 3500 block of Willowdale Crescent around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and assaulted two people.

READ MORE: Police say Brandon homicide victim was killed before house explosion

Neighbours heard the commotion and called police.

Officers say the suspects’ faces were covered, and the incident isn’t believed to be random.

One person was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Anyone with information should contact the Brandon Police Service at 204-729-2345.

1:55 Winnipeg woman urging Manitoba politicians to focus on violent crime and meth Winnipeg woman urging Manitoba politicians to focus on violent crime and meth

Story continues below advertisement