Crime

Brandon home invasion was likely targeted, say police

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 12:14 pm
Brandon Manitoba
Police say two people were assaulted during a targeted home invasion in Brandon. Kurt Brownridge / Global News / File

Police in Brandon are asking for information following a violent home invasion which officers believe was targeted.

Investigators say two armed men forced their way into a home in the 3500 block of Willowdale Crescent around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and assaulted two people.

READ MORE: Police say Brandon homicide victim was killed before house explosion

Neighbours heard the commotion and called police.

Officers say the suspects’ faces were covered, and the incident isn’t believed to be random.

One person was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Anyone with information should contact the Brandon Police Service at 204-729-2345.

Winnipeg woman urging Manitoba politicians to focus on violent crime and meth
