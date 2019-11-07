Heavy snow in the forecast for northeastern B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of northeastern B.C. are being advised that snow is on the way.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning that a Pacific front is expected to move into the Peace River region, followed by an arctic front Friday.

The weather pattern is expected to bring a long period of snow, mixed with rain at points, delivering an expected 20 to 40 centimetres of precipitation by Saturday afternoon.

“While freezing rain will be an issue this morning in the central Interior – making for dangerously icy roads in some places – the system will likely dump snow on the Peace River and Williston regions with locally heavy snow probable for Friday and on Saturday,” said Global BC chief meteorologist Mark Madryga.

A freezing rain warning remains in effect for the Prince George, Bulkley Valley and Stuart-Nechako regions.

Environment Canada said some of the snow could begin falling in the Williston and Pine Pass regions as early as Thursday night.

It said the northern Peace River region will likely stay north of the warm front and get the highest amount of snowfall.