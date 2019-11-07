Matlock man killed in Trans-Canada crash with semi

Send this page to someone via email

A crash in the RM of Cartier involving a semi and a van has claimed the life of a 55-year-old man from Matlock.

RCMP say the man was driving the van west on Hwy. 1 when it rear-ended a semi waiting to turn north on Cabot Road around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.

He was the only person in the van and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 21-year-old man from the RM of Springfield driving the semi was not hurt.

Mounties say alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

RCMP along with a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist continue to investigate.

